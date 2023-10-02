We have received a curious list related to one of Nintendo’s most notable franchises. We are actually talking about Pokémon.

Since the beginning of the Pokémon anime, there have been several aspects that only fans of the franchise may or may not like. Below we leave you the 10 of the most controversial facts present in Ash’s Pokémon anime according to CBR.

Here you can see the list:

10. Ash’s equipment changes in each generation. 9. The liberties and adaptations with attacks or skills taken in anime combat. 8. The exploration of each new region. 7. Ash’s strange physical growth over the seasons. 6. Ash’s changing traveling companions. 5. Ash’s painstaking progress toward promotion as a Pokémon trainer. 4. The presence and importance that Team Rocket receives in the anime. 3. The use of movies to show the most important legendary Pokémon. 2. Ash’s need to have Pikachu as a companion. 1. The way new Pokémon from each generation are highlighted in the anime.

