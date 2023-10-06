Today the second test of the urine samples from the post Udinese-Juve, the club and the player are waiting: in case of confirmed positivity the Lady can terminate the contract

Fabiana Della Valle and Elisabetta Esposito

5 October – MILAN

The last image of Paul Pogba is from 6 days ago: in a story posted by his wife Zulay on his Instagram profile, you can see the Octopus training in the super-equipped gym of the villa on the hillside, the same one chosen by Cristiano Ronaldo during his three-year period in Turin. It is here that the Juventus midfielder has spent almost all his time – apart from a few episodes in France – since that cursed September 11th, when he was suspended as a precautionary measure by the anti-doping court because he tested positive for testosterone after post-Udinese-Juventus tests. Today will be the longest day for Pogba and also the day of truth: he and the Lady are waiting to know whether the counter-analysis on the number 10’s urine sample B will confirm the presence of a prohibited substance or not. Not only the future of the player, who risks a long disqualification, depends on the response, but also that of the club, which could return to the market in January to buy another midfielder.

the procedure

—

The appointment at the Acqua Acetosa Olympic laboratory, where in the presence of Pogba’s lawyers and the party’s experts, counter-analyses will be carried out on the “non-negative” sample of the Octopus, taken on 20 August in Udine, at the end of the first day of the Serie A. This time on the second urine sample – sealed and stored at -20 degrees in the Fmsi laboratory in Rome – we will first look only for the possible presence of testosterone, then a more in-depth screening will be carried out – the IRMS control – which involves a The process is minimally longer but with results in 2 days, so the results could be available as early as tomorrow evening. The possibility that counter-analysis will disprove the first result of an anti-doping test is very low. Among other things, testosterone is one of the most easily detectable substances: the test is called gas chromatography and is done with sophisticated equipment, so the results are usually unassailable. If the presence of doping is confirmed by sample B, Pogba will be officially declared “positive” (no longer “non-negative”) and the sports judicial front will open.

the scenarios

—

During the preliminary investigation phase, Pogba will be able to defend himself by sending briefs and being questioned. The goal of his lawyers will be to demonstrate “non-intentionality” in taking testosterone. The expected sentence is 4 years, but in case of good faith a reduction to 2 is foreseen. At the end of the proceedings the anti-doping prosecutor can request dismissal to the Tna (National Anti-Doping Tribunal) or referral, or it can lead to a proposed sanction, with a discount not exceeding 50% of the Prosecutor’s request: if we start from 2 years, the disqualification could be one.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the target

—

“We await the outcome, then we will decide how to act together with Paul’s management”, explained the director Cristiano Giuntoli in recent days. Pogba is currently suspended, which means that in addition to not being able to play he cannot train or attend Continassa. In the event of a conviction for doping, Juventus would have the right to terminate the contract, thus saving around thirty million: the Octopus has a contract until 2026 and earns 8 million a year plus 2 in bonuses. Money that could be reinvested in January for the replacement. The player we like the most is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a Dane from Tottenham with many fans around Europe. The player’s contract expires in 2025 and he will have very little playing time this season. Giuntoli and Manna have already made contact with his agents, the problem is the cost: Spurs want 30 million. Koné from Borussia Moenchengladbach, Fofana from Monaco and Diarra from Strasbourg are being evaluated as alternatives. However, everything revolves around Pogba’s counter-analysis.

October 5 – 8.26am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED