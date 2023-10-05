Check in two phases: the second, more in-depth, will not give results on the same day. The defense strategy of the Frenchman, currently suspended for testing positive for testosterone, involves the exclusion of criminal intent and then the possible plea bargaining

Valerio Piccioni

5 October – Rome

It’s the day of counter-analysis for Paul Pogba. The “B” sample of the urine collected during the anti-doping control after Udinese-Juventus on 20 August was opened in the presence of the experts of the French footballer, who tested positive for testosterone on the “A” sample. The counter-analyses have always confirmed the outcome of the first test except in very rare exceptions. The possibility of a turnaround is extremely unlikely. So much so that the rumor initially spread that the 2018 world champion had renounced the procedure also as a gesture of openness towards the prosecutor’s office and the anti-doping court on the path to a possible plea bargain.

The objective of the player and his defenders may be to demonstrate the non-voluntary nature of the hiring by aiming for a significant reduction in the sentence which would take place in two phases: first the declassification of the sporting crime excluding intent, and decreasing from 4 to 2 years of disqualification, then constructing a possible plea bargain at the same time as the admission of guilt seasoned however with the story of all the circumstances that led to the positive outcome. But to get to this double reduction it will be necessary to convince the anti-doping prosecutor’s office and the step is not a given. The investigation will start immediately after the outcome of the counter-analysis, obviously provided that the possibility is confirmed. In the meantime, Pogba remains suspended as a precaution and cannot train together with the team.

THE EXAM

In counteranalysis there are essentially two phases. One is the classic anti-doping control with the measurement of the ratio between testosterone and epitestosterone. If the set threshold is exceeded, the IRMS system, mass spectrometry, comes into play and will have to confirm the first verdict. In the analyses, all this happened. Now the new verdict is awaited. This second operation is longer and should therefore lead to the result only tomorrow.

JUSTICE APART

After the exam, the sports justice process will begin. Which however has different lanes for everything related to anti-doping. No federal bodies, but the investigations entrusted to the anti-doping prosecutor’s office and the sentences to the National Anti-Doping Tribunal. There is also a theoretical possibility that Pogba asks to be judged directly by the CAS with the green light from Nado Italia and Wada. But it seems like a difficult hypothesis to practise.

October 5 – 1.51pm

