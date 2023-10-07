The Frenchman from Juventus had tested positive after the match in Udine on 20 August. Sample B also gave the same result. He risks 2 to 4 years of disqualification

Valerio Piccioni

6 October – Rome

Counter-analysis also confirmed: Paul Pogba tested positive for testosterone in the doping test carried out after Udinese-Juventus (0-3, the Frenchman on the bench but drawn to carry out the test). Sample “B”, as happens in the vast majority of cases, therefore replicated the verdict of the analysis of sample “A”. The 2018 world champion with France obviously remains suspended as a precaution and the investigation by the Nado Italia anti-doping prosecutor’s office can now be opened. The timing of the investigation could also be rapid, the crucial step will be that of the interrogation of Pogba himself, who as the first objective will have to try to demonstrate the absence of malice and the unconscious hiring.

two years off?

—

This could lower the bar from four to two years of disqualification. Then Pogba could also try to explore the path of a plea bargain, but the possibility that the anti-doping prosecutor can reach an agreement remains to be verified. If there is no agreement, Pogba could be sent back to the sporting trial at the Tna. There is also the possibility that the Juventus player will request the so-called “single hearing” at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, but to go down this path would require the green light from Nado Italia, the structure that organizes our country’s anti-doping activity , and Wada, the World Anti-Doping Agency.

precedents

—

In recent years, in Serie A, three cases of full-blown positivity have been recorded. The most recent is the one that involved Jose Luis Palomino from Atalan, who tested positive for clostebol and was cleared for having demonstrated the use of a product for therapeutic purposes in which the presence of the prohibited substance, clostebol, was not indicated. The then Cagliari player Joao Pedro was instead disqualified for six months, while things went worse for Fabio Lucioni, then at Benevento, stopped for a year despite the assumption of responsibility by the team doctor who was disqualified for four years for having indicated the use of ointment containing clostebol. Now we will see what Pogba’s defensive strategy will be. And what will be the consequences of the affair on his increasingly precarious relationship with Juventus.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 2:22 pm)

