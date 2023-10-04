Tests are scheduled in Rome on the midfielder’s B sample, found “not negative” for testosterone after Udinese-Juve. If the presence of the prohibited substance were confirmed, the legal-sporting process would open: he risks a 4-year disqualification

Elisabetta Esposito

4 October – Rome

The appointment is for tomorrow in Rome, the laboratory of the Acqua Acetosa Olympic centre. It is here that – in the presence of the interested party’s lawyers and the party’s experts – the expected counter-analysis will take place on the “non-negative” sample of Paul Pogba, taken at the end of the Udinese-Juventus match on 20 August. This time, on the second urine sample – sealed and stored at -20° in the Fmsi laboratory in Rome – we will only look for the possible presence of testosterone: therefore a reduced screening compared to the first and consequently faster, so much so that the result of this new exam could arrive in a very short time, even between tomorrow evening and Thursday. One thing is certain, the possibility that counter-analysis will disprove the initial result of an anti-doping test is very low. Among other things, testosterone is one of the most easily detectable substances: the test is called gas chromatography, it is carried out with decidedly sophisticated equipment and the results are usually unassailable. The fact remains that the counter-analysis procedure – especially in high-level football, given that it is the responsibility of the athlete involved – is almost standard practice, despite the fact that it is not the best way to “soften up” the other party, i.e. the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office.

non-intentionality

—

If traces of the doping substance also emerge from sample B, Pogba will be officially declared “positive” (no longer “non-negative”). From this moment the sporting judicial front will open, offering the Frenchman from Juve – who will send his defense briefs with the possibility of being questioned soon – various options. The main objective clearly remains to avoid the 4-year disqualification foreseen in cases like this. The first move will be to demonstrate “non-intentionality” in taking the doping substance, which if proven would halve the sentence. But convincing the prosecutor Pierfilippo Laviani on this issue does not appear to be so obvious. Pogba will then have to decide whether to admit his guilt, however involuntary, as it would have already emerged in the first confrontation within Juve immediately after the precautionary suspension on 12 September.

THE DEAL

—

In this case the way would be opened to the possibility of a plea bargain, which can be requested both by the player and by the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office itself. To proceed, however, something more than simple admission would be needed. We read in the Anti-Doping Sports Rules: “In this instance the factual elements underlying the violation must be expressly indicated, accurately and truthfully, not limited to a mere admission of responsibility”. The discount could not, however, be more than 50%. of the disqualification proposal formulated by the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office. If we start from two years, the plea agreement could lead to just one year of disqualification. Let’s be clear, a result would not be easy at all, given that it could only be configured if all the discount hypotheses are they combined.

THE PROCESS

—

Obviously the hypothesis of a legal clash still stands. In this case it would go through the National Anti-Doping Tribunal and then through the CAS for appeal. Even if the procedures provide, at the player’s request, the possibility of a single and immediate hearing right before the CAS, if Nado Italia and Wada agree. However, a risky path, especially for a 30-year-old footballer.

October 4 – 12.29pm

