The Frenchman’s second life in Turin is to be forgotten: from the injury to bad choices, from the lack of playing time to the doping case. And tomorrow there will be counter-analyses

The nostalgia operation this time against Juve was not successful at all. Pogba’s second life in Turin is to be forgotten: a flop, both technical and economic. The Bianconeri thought they would ignite the enthusiasm of the fans by bringing the Frenchman back to the Mole: an operation that was successful for just ten days, then failed badly following the injury that the player suffered last summer during the tour in the United States. From that moment it was one hiccup after another, with enormous management difficulties and a relationship of trust deteriorated over time by events. No one would have imagined having to think of the Octopus as a burden on the accounts: today it is.