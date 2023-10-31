To celebrate Halloween this year and the eighth installment of The Tree House of Terror in our podcast we talk about comics like Marvel Zomnibus, the arrival of zombies to the Marvel Universe in comprehensive format published by Panini Comics

From now on you can listen to the two hundred and twenty-second program of His house. This time we have gotten together to celebrate a new delivery of The Tree House of Terrorand like every year around this time we come loaded with scary stories to enjoy a good Halloween…

Comics:

–Marvel Zomnibusof Robert Kirkman, Mark Millar, Sean Phillips y Fred Van Lente (Panini Comics)

–Daredevil #265, from Ann Nocenti (Panini Comics)

Books:

–Come closerof Sara Gran (The Carfax Library)

–How to sell a haunted houseof Grady Hendrix (Minotaur)

Series:

–The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Cine:

–Lake Mungo

And as always, everything with the usual joke and our particular counterhumor…

