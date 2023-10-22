loading…

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza. Photo/Arab News

GAZA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the situation in Gaza as “insanity”. He warned that the world is not blind to the “hypocrisy” of Western leadership as the country has repeatedly failed to condemn Israeli aggression.

Speaking to Arab News on Friday on the sidelines of the inaugural GCC-ASEAN summit in Riyadh, Anwar said the conflict in the Middle East had exposed what he saw as a trend of “contradiction and hypocrisy” in international politics, and noted that there was “talk about human rights humans on the one hand,” but the denial of those same rights to others.

“A good student of history and geopolitics will not be surprised by the many contradictions and hypocrisies in the international political arena,” he said.

“For example, they condemned Russia for its aggression due to Russia’s decision to take the Russian enclave in Ukraine. Fair. It’s cursed. However, with Israeli aggression taking over the legitimate land of Palestinians, this is forgiven.

“Not only that (aggression) is supported and maintained. We have to wake up and see the hypocrisy that cannot continue.”

In his opening speech at the summit, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “As we gather, we are saddened by the increasing violence that Gaza is currently witnessing, at the cost of innocent civilians.”

The crown prince underscored the need to “stop military operations against civilians… and create conditions for the return of stability and the achievement of a lasting peace that guarantees the achievement of a just solution to establish a Palestinian state in accordance with the 1967 borders.”

Anwar said it was “not an exaggeration” to describe the Saudi crown prince’s remarks as “passionate and timely,” and added that it was very important for an Arab leader to take not only a “firm” position on the crisis in Gaza but also one based on the crisis in Gaza.

He described his immediate response as wanting to thank the crown prince, and said that “we support you and the GCC because of what you saw, and when you lead, it will have a powerful impact.”