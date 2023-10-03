While payment platforms continue to raise fees and cut rights, Pluto TV adds channels, completely free. Of course, with advertising. Like the old TV, wow…

If the subscriptions are going out of your way, and you can no longer handle so many monthly payments, Pluto TV offers you an alternative: free television with ads. This October it launches five new thematic channels.

Pluto TV will be released throughout the month of October these channels: South Park Halloween, Pluto TV Kids Halloween, MTV EMA, Yo! MTV Raps Classic, y Pluto TV Diseño.

Pluto TV It is a free platform from Paramount that does not require registration to use. You simply go to their website or download their app, and start watching series and movies, with a little advertising. There is a lot of exclusive content from Paramount, such as Star Trek or South Park, as well as from the BBC and other sources.

The new free Pluto TV channels in October

October is Halloween monththat is why all platforms have launched to program horror content.

South Park Halloween is a new Pluto TV channel that brings together the most terrifying episodes of the popular series South Park. Not only Halloween chapters, but others with horror and mystery themes. It has already been released.

Pluto TV Kids Halloween is another channel dedicated to the popular Anglo-Saxon holiday, but focused on children. Thematic episodes from different series, which can be enjoyed with the family. It is now available.

We go from terror to music with MTV EMA, a channel dedicated to the popular music awards, which will be presented on November 5 and will be broadcast live on Pluto TV. One month before, from October 6on this channel you can see music video clips and the best performances from past editions, such as those held in Spain in 2018 (Bilbao) and 2019 (Seville).

Yo! MTV Raps Classic is a music channel that celebrates 50 years of Hip-Hop. From the October 27th Numerous video clips, concerts, humor and interviews with the great rap stars of the time will be available.

Pluto TV

Finally, we have Pluto TV Design. It compiles the best designs and the most varied styles from Megacasas, La Mirilla and Reutiliza y Decora, to offer you inspiration when decorating your home. It premieres on October 20.

If you like music and Halloween, Pluto TV has an unbeatable offer of channels in October, since it is free. Take advantage of!