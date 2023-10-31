Not a month goes by without Pluto TV adding a new helping of free channels. The platform always has something new with which to attract attention and, in November, it brings us a good series of additions that, above all, the youngest ones will like. However, there is also a new more general channel that will provide good times to adult viewers starting on November 3.

Channel dedicated to Cazasubastas

If you don’t have plans for next Friday, we recommend that you take note of the arrival on Pluto TV of Cazasubastas, a new channel on which they will be broadcast the chapters of this famous program. If you already know this space, you will know that it has an enormous capacity to make us spend hours in front of the television. In each episode we accompany its protagonists, Allen Haff and Ton Jones, on their journey through the United States in search of all kinds of treasures.

They concentrate their business on participation in storage room auctions that have been abandoned and where they never know what they will find. Sometimes the money they invest in acquiring content provides them with big surprises, while other times it is not a budget well spent at all. But the mystery and the discovery of all kinds of belongings is what makes the show so fun.

New channels for children

November 10 will be the time when Pluto TV will add three channels designed for the little ones of the house. Two of the channels bring back series that were successful in the past on Nickelodeon and that many fans remember fondly: Zoey 101 and Victorious.

In Zoey 101 we meet young Zoey Brooks, who attends Pacific Coast, a school where her friends Nicole, Lola and Quinn are also enrolled. The series continues their adventures and their progress as the years go by and they discover aspects of life that, until then, they were unaware of. The cast is led by Jamie Lynn Spears, but also has a big role in Paul Butcher himself. His time on the small screen ended with 65 episodes collected in four seasons that enjoyed great popularity.

Regarding Victorious, was seen in Spain since 2010 and enjoyed high popularity, generating a wide diversity of related products. We saw their characters in all kinds of articles, from video games to fan books. Now we can watch its 60 episodes again, in which the protagonist, a girl named Tori Vega, dreams of being a professional singer. Among the performers we can see in this series, Victoria Justice and Daniella Monet stand out, among others. Its arrival on Pluto TV is very good news in view of the success that the series enjoyed in its time and the impact it has had on the youth productions of the Nickelodeon factory.

Lastly, from November 10 you will also be able to view a children’s channel dedicated to The Children’s Kingdom. Of Argentine origin, its content has become one of the most popular among the little ones, with a YouTube channel that is very popular. Now it will also be possible to watch the first seasons of your show on Pluto TV, including a multitude of songs and fun proposals to entertain yourself with. The broadcast will help children not jump from video to video as they do on YouTube and so they can view the songs in a more convenient way.

Lastly, and to confirm the importance of children’s content In this month of November, the Pluto TV Kids channel incorporates two series: Bunsen is a Beast and The Adventures of Kid Danger. Additionally, Pluto TV Junior hosts several new releases, including Rusty Rivets, Wonder Pets, and Blaze and the Monster Machines.