During the driest and warmest months of the Huelva summer, the company that developed the Miura rockets, PLD Space, faced a forced stoppage of launches due to the associated risk of fires in the area around the El Arenosillo base. The summer months were not one of inactivity since there was a pending task: to find out what happened in the last failed launch of the Miura 1.

New report. Now the company Has published a brief report detailing the circumstances that occurred on June 17 of this year, when what would have been the inaugural launch of the Miura 1 experimental rocket had to be stopped hundredths of a second before takeoff.

What happened on June 17? According to the company’s investigations, the origin of the problem was in an inclination sensor on the takeoff platform mast. This error unleashed a chain of circumstances that led the so-called auto-abort system to stop the countdown.

Specifically, the incorrect reading generated “a difference in pretension in the steel tension cables that pull the umbilicals,” which caused them to take a tenth of a second longer than expected to release. This meant that, although the cable ended up being released, the software did not recognize it as such, so it sent the command to abort the launch. The rocket would not take off that day.

Correct the errors. In the report the company also details the measures taken to correct the error. Specifically, the replacement of the error trigger sensor and an increase in the time available to the ground software to manage the release of the umbilicals.

Objectives to meet. Still, this spring’s launch attempts helped the company complete most of its pre-launch goals. As they point out in the report, of the 48 objectives, only two remained to be met: the final release of the avionics umbilicals and the release of the launcher.

There is still another list of objectives to meet: the technical objectives in flight. These objectives focus on obtaining information on aspects such as takeoff and climb, critical points such as Match 1 and maximum dynamic pressure (max q); or in-flight engine shutdown (MECO).

The recovery of the stage is also of interest to the company, as well as establishing a comparison between the data obtained at takeoff and those extracted from the static tests carried out by the team.

Everything almost ready. The publication of the report occurred at the same time as the start of the new launch campaign. This week the Miura 1 completed a new Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR), a general rehearsal of the different systems involved in the launch.

Everything seems to indicate that the next attempt to launch this rocket will take place during the month of October. Meteorology will have a lot to say when selecting the final date, let’s not forget that the first attempt to launch the rocket was stopped by atmospheric conditions.

We will have to wait for that long. The company also reported that the announcement of the final date will be made just 24 hours in advance of takeoff.

Image | First WDR of the Miura 1. PLD Space