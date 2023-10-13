New data leaked from PlayStation suggests that the trophies for its consoles would be nowhere near reaching PC, a recent list of these published on the PlayStation Network would have left everything almost confirmed.

The trophies of PlayStation on PS4 and PS5 are an addiction for many since PS3but Sony maybe I’ll prepare them in PC and Steam Deck. New data left uncovered are planned to be added to these platforms, without anything else confirmed.

Dataminers showed that the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered update on PC with which linked the PlayStation Network account to Steam It was already a slight indication of it.

But from TrueTrophies they talk about new evidence that Sony is working to bring trophies to its PS5 game library to PC.

One of their scanners, which help reveal these rewards ahead of time, detected a new PS5 trophy list with an interesting additional platform listed next to it: “PSPC”.

The trophy list in question was simply titled “Trophy Set” and was not tied to any particular game, so it appeared to be a test list of some kind.

Doing a little research, they confirm that this platform refers to one other than PlayStation 5 and that, despite this, it connects with the console; It may be similar to the way PS4, PS Vita and PS3 shared a trophy list.

Since developers typically can’t submit their own platforms to PSN, this would also suggest that this listing comes from Sony itself in some way.

Taking into account the new list of platforms, the PS5 Trophy Compatibility and the abbreviated name itself, there could be a possibility that Sony is testing trophies for its PlayStation PC games.

With the background logo on PC, the only thing missing is something similar to Xbox

Helldivers 2 will soon be released on PlayStation 5 and PC simultaneously, so Sony is betting even more on its presence on computers. Now, allow users to win trophies on one platform or another? That would change things.

But all this is mere speculation, so nothing is confirmed. The only thing we know is this recent update under the name “PSPC“.

After seeing on the web all the PlayStation games that are available on PC and also waiting for the release of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, the rest is a matter of time.

¿PlayStation would be preparing the PS4 and PS5 trophies on PC? We’ll see…