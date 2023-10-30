PlayStation Studios continues to cut staff, affecting one of the largest studios acquired in recent years.

Bungie also suffers layoffs

The wave of layoffs in the technology sector, including video games, has no end. After those suffered at Xbox, Epic Games, CD Projekt, Crystal Dynamics and BioWare, PlayStation began layoffs at Visual Arts last week, while Media Molecule would reduce its workforce by 20%. Now, Everything indicates that Bungie is the next studio to suffer staff cuts.

Forbes’ Paul Tassi reports that Bungie started laying off some of its staff this morning. The affected departments would be communications, social networks, legal and publications, among others, as is being revealed through publications on social networks of now former employees.

Without going further, Liana Rupport, Destiny 2 community manager, announced through the social network X that she was looking for a job. “I am so heartbroken,” she writes. “I don’t know what to do from here… this was my home. “I feel so lost”

There appear to be layoffs going on at Bungie as we speak I’m very sorry for all those affected — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) October 30, 2023

While waiting for a statement to be published from Bungie or the number of layoffs to be confirmed, the networks are already commenting on Sony’s latest movements, which acquired the Destiny 2 studio in January 2022 for $3.6 billion. PlayStation’s commitment to games as a service was anticipated by the CEO of the Japanese company, Kenichiro Yoshida, who anticipated that the agreement would be “a catalyst to improve our live game services capabilities” and would represent “a great step forward.” to become more multi-platform.

The Last of Us multiplayer, another sign of problems

That The Last of Us multiplayer project has not been shown this year, as promised, is just one more sign of the bad path of one of the games as a service that Sony is preparing… or was preparing. Naughty Dog itself laid off some of its employees, which suggests the restructuring that is being carried out from PlayStation and make you think about what your future will be.

