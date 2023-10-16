PlayStation wants to take its presence on PC seriously and could add this new feature.

PlayStation trophies could add me to a new platform.

One of the functions that players like the most is being able to show their progress and milestones achieved in their favorite video games. That possibility is offered to us by Xbox achievements or in this case that we are talking about today, PlayStation trophies. Now it seems that the Sony company wants to focus a little more on improving its stay on PC and this system could reach the computers of all players.

According to the True Trophies platform, PlayStation could be bringing this mechanic to a new platform. The web has found a new trophy list for PlayStation called PSPC, this would not be linked to any particular game although for now, it seems to be only a test product. We’ll see when there is more information about it, but everything indicates that Sony wants to improve its presence on PC and thus compete directly with Microsoft on that platform.

PlayStation trophies could no longer be exclusive

This movement is something that you have already been able to begin to see in the Japanese company. First were its games, which little by little have been abandoning that console exclusivity to also appear on PC. It happened with the first installment of Spider-Man, with God of War and many others which are now available on both platforms. Even Horizon Forbidden West is about to reach your computers.

As you have seen, it seems that with the passage of time PlayStation wants to get serious about expanding into computers. Now it seems that not only is it enough for them to continue offering their games, but they now also want to implement their trophy system. This is something that may attract more audiences to its games, since the adventure of Sony’s exclusive games on PC is not having the recognition that the company expected.

For the moment we just have to wait to see what surprises PlayStation brings. For now, the players of this console are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will be released on the 20th and seems to have many in suspense. It is called to be one of the best games on the consoleso we’ll see if it really lives up to what players are looking for in terms of innovation and history

