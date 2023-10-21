PlayStation reportedly spent around $450,000 to promote Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 shown at Las Vegas Sphere

This week Las Vegas Sphere has given visibility to the world of video games. First it did it with Xbox promoting some of its video games and now PlayStation has done it to announce the game at the moment: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. What makes this space unique and special is its spherical shape. Composed of a screen almost as big as three football fields and a state-of-the-art sound system, Las Vegas Sphere makes everything that takes place within this space become a unique and very immersive experience.

PlayStation would have spent around $450,000 to promote Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the Las Vegas Sphere

The announcement that PlayStation has done in Sphere is none other than the new adventure of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in PS5. It is PlayStation Sphere showed a close-up look at Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, as well as the villain Venom. Released yesterday exclusively for the PS5 console, Spider-Man 2 continues the story Insomniac Games started with Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and its spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Moralescentered on the young spider hero of Marvel’s Ultimate Universe.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales take center stage in new gameand players have the opportunity to swap between the two Spider-Mans as they team up to fight villains like Venom, Lizard o The requirements. The first reviews of the video game anticipate a glorious return for Spider-Man and assume that this is one of the great video games for PlayStation in 2023. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 improves on the formula of its predecessorin addition to including numerous references to Marvel where players will spend hours trying to discover all the secrets hidden in the title starring Peter Parker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is currently only available for PS5.

