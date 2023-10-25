David Jaffe claims to have new information about the complicated internal situation at PlayStation studios: Sony studios have not been happy about the cancellation of The Last of Us Online game and the forced switch to GAAS, and Connie Both was the head of Turkish.

David Jaffe, The retired creator of God of War and Twisted Metal who is now a YouTuber, published a video two days ago about the alleged departure of Connie Booth, Director of Internal Production at PlayStation and a Sony employee for 34 years.

Although at that time he did not have enough information, today he has published a new video in which he assures from his internal sources at Sony that Connie was fired, it was not a resignation or a retirement, but that was fired with very little notice.

According to his sources, Connie has been the scapegoat due to the failures that Sony is having in the development of its games as a service, which have caused disagreement among many Sony studios.

“Jim Ryan was convinced, as we already know, that games as a service are the future, everyone was making games as a service so he asked the studios to start making them.”

“Apparently, this made many studios unhappy that they were forced to make these types of games, and when the Naughty Dog game was canceled that was the final straw. According to this source, all the blame fell on Connie“.

Jaffe deeply regrets the dismissal of Booth, “someone who dedicated much of his life to PlayStation”, and adds that the vast majority of people who worked with Connie are also out of Sony, he does not know if because they were fired or even suggests that they resigned. as a protest.

Sony PlayStation’s shift to games as a service has not pleased the studios

For a few years now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has insisted that games as a service are the future, and their CEO Jim Ryan said they had in production 12 games based on online multiplayer. They estimated that by 2026 they would take 60% of the development budget of the entire SIE.

Some are new IP and/or new studieslike Marathon (Bungie’s first post-Destiny and post-Sony purchase game) or Fairgame$ (the first game from Haven, Jade Raymond’s studio).

But others would be from Sony’s seasoned studios such as Santa Monica, Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch or even Insomniac Games, accustomed to single player “AAA” games that have characterized PlayStation in the PS3 and PS4 generations.

Remember that, a few weeks ago, it was learned that The Last of Us online game in development at Naughty Dog for several years had been canceled, or “frozen” indefinitely due to an unfavorable evaluation by Bungie, which was bought by Sony to help them in this turn to the games as a service It’s getting complicated for them…

Nothing is yet known about the alleged dismissal of Connie Both beyond what David Jaffe says, which suggests that he has been the scapegoat amid the turmoil among internal studios. Naturally, it’s just a rumor, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard concern in the PlayStation community about this policy of Jim Ryan… who has just resigned citing personal reasons.