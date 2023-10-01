It is no secret that PlayStation will bet big on games as a service. Currently, some of its most important studios are already working on this type of productions; However, it seems that they are not happy with the idea. A recent report ensures that the studios are not enthusiastic about the strategy implemented by Jim Ryan, who will leave Sony Interactive Entertainment and PlayStation.

PlayStation Studios is not satisfied with games as a service

According to Jason Schreier, Bloomberg journalist and one of the most reliable sources in the industry, PlayStation studios are not entirely happy with the strategy proposed by Jim Ryan for the future of the brand. The source assures that developers are uncomfortable with the focus on games as a service.

The report reveals that PlayStation has struggled to get into this new model despite having Bungie on its side. Schreier states that not even the Destiny studio has been enough to “turn PlayStation Studios into a games-as-a-service factory.”

In case you don’t know, Ryan’s management has promoted and invested significantly in these types of games. We know that PlayStation Studios is preparing more than 10 games as a service for the coming years, as it wants to fully enter this field of the industry.

However, the strategy implies risks for the brand and its distinctive seal, as well as for its most notable studios. Various experts believe that Ryan’s strategy will never bear the expected results, so they are concerned about “the company’s lack of coherent vision.”

That said, it’s unclear what will happen to the company and its strategy once Ryan leaves its ranks. It is not known whether PlayStation will go big on games as a service as planned or make a radical change to its strategy.

Games as a service could be PlayStation’s next crisis

