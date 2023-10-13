Red Dead Redemption II stars in one of the great offers available right now on the PlayStation Store, remaining at a really attractive price.

Las ofertas de PlayStation Store They do not stop crowding, since at this moment There are several active promotions in the Sony digital store, so all PS5 and PS4 players They can take the opportunity to add new proposals to their catalog of titles. In this sense, games such as the best space trilogy of all time with an 80% discount or the best historical strategy game at 75% stand out. However, what we bring you now is one of those games that mark an era.

Of course, we are referring to Red Dead Redemption II, the most recent work to date from Rockstar Games and which marked a before and after for the open world genre in its time. If you are one of the few who has not yet entered its world, you have it available right now in the PlayStation Store offers for so only 19.79 euros in its final edition, which represents a 67% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. This is the same discount during the latest promotions in the digital store, so everything indicates that you will never find it cheaper. This translates into a savings of no less than 40.20 euros if you buy it before next October 26that which time the current promotion will end.

Red Dead Redemption II for PS5/PS4 for €19.79

Red Dead Redemption II, one of those immortal games that anyone should play

There is no doubt that everything Rockstar Games touches turns to gold, but with Red Dead Redemption II the bar was especially high, after the great success that was Grand Theft Auto V. However, managed to exceed all expectations with a complete game, very rich in details and that revolutionized the open world proposals, especially with everything related to secondary activities and the life of his own world and its people, with some of the most impressive routines that had been seen up to that point.

Therefore, do not miss this opportunity to get Red Dead Redemption II for only 19.79 euros through the PlayStation Store before October 26.

