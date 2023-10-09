Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is one of the great offers available in the PlayStation Store catalog during its new promotion.

PlayStation Store keep going with one of the best promotions that can be enjoyed in the Sony digital store throughout the year, which is none other than the one dedicated to Next level experiences. Thanks to it, you can get games for PS5 and PS4 as succulent as this pack of 4 great games from your childhood at a 65% discount or the best game of 2022 with a 34% discount and an all-time low. But, if what you are looking for is an exclusive title from the Japanese brand, you can get the rarest and most special of them all.

We talk about Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, the work of Hideo Kojima that came exclusively to PS4 on consoles and that returned to the fore with the arrival of PS5. If you haven’t had the chance to try it yet, you currently have it at a spectacular price for so only 19.99 euroswhich means a 60% discount compared to its usual price in the digital store. With that, you can save a total of 30 euros if you buy it before next October 12at which time the promotion ends.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut para PS5 por 19,99€

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, the definitive version of Hideo Kojima’s work

Death Stranding Director’s Cut es the perfect opportunity for those who have never played one of the most special games of the last decade do it in its improved version. Beyond that condition, I believe that the new content and improvements do not justify a new checkout if we already had the game on our PS4. The technical tweaks successfully update the game for the new generation, but I still have that aftertaste that perhaps it could have offered something better. For its part, the new content of the Director’s Cut does not add, rather it complements. In fact, it is important to highlight that the best way to enjoy these additions is by playing from the beginning because of how they are integrated, we commented in our analysis of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

Therefore, do not hesitate to get Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PS5 paying only 19.99 euros until next October 12at which point the current promotion ends.

