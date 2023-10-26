Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is one of the great protagonists of the new PlayStation Store sales.

Join the conversation

PlayStation Store currently has several promotions of offers available, so all PS5 and PS4 players They can take the opportunity to add new proposals to their library of titles in the digital store. In this way, you can find titles as interesting as one of the best horror games in history with a 90% discount or the best soccer game already has a 30% discount. Now, what we bring you is one of the most epic trilogies in all of history.

We are referring to Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, a compendium of three games starring Ezio that are considered the best installments of the entire Ubisoft saga. If you haven’t been able to enjoy it yet, PlayStation Store makes it really easy for you, since it is available for so only 14.99 euroswhich means a 70% discount compared to its usual price in the Sony digital store. Therefore, you will get save a total of 35 euros if you buy it before next November 18that which point the promotion will end.

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for PS5/PS4 for €1

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, one of the best sagas in history at a brutal price

Make history as the legendary Master Assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze in Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, featuring the iconic single-player campaigns and additional single-player content. Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed La Hermandad, y Assassin’s Creed Revelationsfor the PlayStation 4 system. Play as Ezio, the most famous and iconic Assassin in the saga, and accompany him on his journey since his youth. He learns from the Assassins of the 15th century in the Italian Renaissance. In Rome, becoming the leader of an entire brotherhood, and finally in 16th century Constantinople he follows in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr. All in a journey full of new discoveries and revelations, he describes his page on the PlayStation Store.

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for PS5/PS4 for €1

In this way, don’t think too much and get Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection now to enjoy three authentic great games paying only 14.99 euros through the PlayStation Store with the summer sales.

Join the conversation