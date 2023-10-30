Overcooked! 2 is one of the great cooperative video games that have come in history and on the PlayStation Store it is at an incredible price.

PlayStation Store is in one of its best moments in terms of promotions available in the Sony digital store. If the corresponding to Halloween with one of the best horror games in history with 90% discount is about to end, the one named as Essential Selection has just taken its first steps, offering one of the best PS5 exclusive games at 50%. There are hundreds of titles available, but on this occasion we highlight a cooperative proposal that will offer you a really fun experience.

We refer, as it could not be otherwise, to Overcooked 2!, the cooking title that invites you to coordinate with up to 4 players to create dishes in the most bizarre settings you can imagine. Therefore, if you have not had the chance to try it so far, you have the Gourmet edition with all the additional content available on the PlayStation Store for only 11.99 euroswhich means a 70% discount compared to its original price on the platform. With that, You can save a total of 28 euros if you get it before next November 18at which time the Essential Selection promotion, in which this title is included, will end.

Overcooked! 2, the definitive cooking game to have a great time with your friends

The Overcooked saga is one of the craziest and funniest in the history of video games, which is why it provides some of the most spectacular and entertaining moments, especially if played in company. Enter the stoves of various kitchens in the most remote places you can imagine and coordinate with the rest of your colleagues to comply with all orders and ensure that customers are satisfied with your work. Laughter is more than guaranteed in the more than fifty levels that you can enjoy in this incredible sequel..

Therefore, do not hesitate to get Overcooked! 2 paying only 11.99 euros on PlayStation Store, giving you a game with a multitude of content that you can enjoy with whoever you want. But you will have to do it before November 18.

