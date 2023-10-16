Borderlands 3 is one of the most powerful action games in the PlayStation Store catalog and now you can get it for just over 10 euros.

PlayStation Store has just started a new wave of offers called Fall Discountsthrough which you can find hundreds of PS5 and PS4 video games at a much lower price than is usual in the Sony digital store. In this way, you can get video games as impressive as the best space trilogy of all time with an 80% discount or the best open world game in history for less than 20 euros. Now, in addition, we bring you the craziest action game that can be found in the platform’s catalog.

We refer to Borderlands 3, the fabulous Gearbox title that brings out its action from all sides and allows you to explore one of the craziest titles in the saga. In this way, if you want to get it through the PlayStation Store, we recommend that you take advantage of the offer it is currently in, getting it for as little as only 10.49 euroswhich means a 85% discount compared to its original price, which reaches 69.99 euros. A substantial savings of 59.50 euros until the next October 26thwhen the promotion ends.

Borderlands 3 on PS5/PS4 for €10.49

Borderlands 3, the craziest action game you can find on the PlayStation Store

Borderlands 3 is one of the best action games that can be found on PlayStation consoles. Everything in its proposal works perfectly, from a very careful gunplay, to its arsenal of weapons, different enemies and all the skills that can be used in its proposal. Besides, Its world and level design are especially satisfying and allow you to enter a universe rich in details and that has a lot to offer and discover.

In this way, you have a magnificent opportunity to get one of the most successful action video games of recent years, also having dozens of hours of fun that will captivate you from the first moment. Therefore, You will have to take advantage before next October 26, until which time it will remain at the price of 10.49 euros.

