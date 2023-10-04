A few days ago, PlayStation announced a great promotion: every player who bought a PS5 in the United States could choose a free game from a list of very attractive exclusives. The announcement of the Upgrader Program excited many players, since they would no longer have to spend more to get their new console.

However, this excitement soon turned into disappointment, as Sony modified the terms of the promotion without prior notice and provoked the anger of its community. The reason? The company clarified that the free game will only be given to players invited to its Upgrader Program and not to everyone who purchases a console.

Players criticize PlayStation and Sony for ruining a great promotion

When the companies presented the Upgrader Program, they implied that anyone in the United States would get a free game when purchasing a PlayStation 5. However, a few days later they updated the terms of the promotion and clarified that it only applies to users invited to the program.

The original terms suggested that simply purchasing and using a new console was enough to qualify for a free download of one of the system’s best exclusives. The reality is that now the promotion is not as great as it was initially proposed.

Because of this, it is not unusual to know that social networks are full of criticism of Sony and PlayStation. Many players claimed to feel cheated and attacked the companies for making this important change at the last minute and without prior notice.

Some fans believe it is an anti-consumer practice and lamented that they could not claim a free game without an invitation to the show. Finally, there are people who think that the promotion is unfortunate, as it is full of all kinds of restrictions.

PlayStation changed the terms of its attractive promotion

