The Senior Vice President of SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) talks about PlayStation Portal, the remote gaming device for PS5 arriving on November 15.

There are two weeks left until the launch of PlayStation Portal, the Japanese company’s new ”portable”, in a historic year for Sony’s hardware advances. Let us remember that it will also be launched the new PS5 ”Slim”and months ago it saw the light PS VR2.

Actually, PlayStation Portal It is not a successor to PSP and PS Vita. Rather, it is an add-on designed for PS5 users, which exploits the remote play feature (PS Remote Play).

This is not the first time we’ve talked about PS Portal, but we’ll refresh your memory: it is a device with DualSense controllers attached (they cannot be separated), which uses a Wi-Fi connection and requires a PS5 to work.

That is, it is not a stand-alone gaming device. It is only possible to play the titles that we transmit from a PS5 (via streaming), and they must be our property.

PlayStation Portal can be used outside the home, but the Wi-Fi connection must be strong enough. Therefore, we can say that it has a very specific function.

Is PS Portal like Switch or Steam Deck?

Sony’s new gaming device is not comparable to the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, since it does not work independently. We can navigate the PS5 interface, but always using the remote play function.

It must also be pointed out that backward compatible ones will NOT work in PS Portaland of course neither the VR (virtual reality) titles of PS VR and PS VR2.

In an interview with the BBC, SIE Senior Vice President, Eric Lempeltalks about PlayStation Portal and if we can consider it a new laptop from the company.

”It’s a different proposition and really something unique for the PlayStation audience,” says Lempel, who rejects the comparison with the Nintendo hybrid and other similar systems.

In addition, he made clear the main function of PS Portal, which “benefits those who want to play on their couch while their partner watches television, or play in a different room.”

He also pointed out that PlayStation Portal It can be used outside the home, as long as you have a PS5 nearby and a strong enough Wi-Fi connection. Otherwise, the experience will not be satisfactory.

In the same interview, Eric Lempel also justifies the price increase in 12-month PS Plus subscriptions, and sets a new sales record for PS5 thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

PlayStation Portal, Sony’s new machine for streaming games from a PS5, arrives next November 15 to stores, at a price of 219,99 euros. You can reserve it on the official PlayStation Direct website.