It is no secret that the PlayStation Portal divided the opinion of the players. Despite this, there are those who plan to give Sony’s portable device a chance. One of the most frequent doubts about the hardware has to do with its battery life, since it will supposedly offer long gaming sessions.

There is interesting news for all those interested in the PlayStation Portal, since the issue of its autonomy is no longer entirely a mystery. Thanks to a recent report, we already know the approximate life of its battery and, apparently, there is no reason to worry.

PlayStation Portal will offer hours of gameplay on a single battery charge

According to a report from CNET (via The Shortcut), Sony’s goal is for the PlayStation Portal’s battery to last between 7 and 9 hours. Originally, it was reported that the device would only offer between 3 to 4 hours of gaming on a full charge.

Thus, this is good news for players who were worried about this section of the device. Of course, the PlayStation Portal will have less autonomy compared to a standard DualSense, whose battery lasts between 12 and 15 hours.

It is speculated that there will be ways to extend the battery of the portable device a little further, since the brightness of its screen and, probably, functions such as haptic vibration can be configured.

We remind you that the PlayStation Portal will debut on November 15 and will be sold for $199.99 USD. Its official price in our region has not yet been confirmed by Sony.

On the other hand, it is very important to keep in mind that a PS5 is required for its operation. In addition, a broadband connection of at least 5MB per second is required; However, the ideal will be to have a connection of at least 15 MB.

