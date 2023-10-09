There is interesting news for PlayStation Plus users, as a recent leak revealed that excellent games will soon arrive on the service. Among them there are attractive horror titles, ideal for the arrival of Halloween, as well as other great games that will undoubtedly excite you. Below, we share all the details with you.

Several horror games would soon arrive on PlayStation Plus

What games are coming to PlayStation Plus this month?

According to leaker billbil-kun, PlayStation Plus will receive several horror games for the arrival of Halloween. Among them are The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and the always acclaimed Alien Isolation.

As if that were not enough, there will also be titles with dark and zombie themes such as Gungrave GORE and Dead Island Definitive Edition. One of the big surprises will be Gotham Knights, a title that also recently joined the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

As if that were not enough, there are other excellent games on the way like Disco Elysium The Final Cut and Elite Dangerous. The insider stated that this is a preliminary list, so Sony will announce more attractive games in a few days.

Finally, the leak mentions that the official announcement will occur on October 11 and that the announced games will be available to players starting on the 17th of the same month. Below is the list of leaked games:

Gotham Knights

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Disco Elysium The Final Cut

Gungrave GORE

Elite Dangerous

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Alien Isolation

