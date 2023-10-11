After some leaks, Sony finally revealed the games it will offer in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe) plans during October. As expected, the service will receive attractive games and very prominent horror titles, just to celebrate Halloween.

The games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be available to subscribers starting next October 17. What titles will there be? Below, we share all the information about it.

PlayStation Plus will receive 15 attractive games very soon

What games are coming to PlayStation Plus in October?

The title that tops the list of new features is Gotham Knights, a game that was also recently added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Due to the arrival of Halloween, Sony also decided to offer its players featured horror games.

Among the selection of the genre are The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Alien: Isolation and Outlast 2. There will also be titles that approach the Halloween theme such as Dead Island Definitive Edition and Gungrave GORE

Among the classic titles for higher-level subscribers, we have fighting games like TEKKEN 6, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny and other surprises. Below is the complete list of news:



Gotham Knights

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Alien: Isolation

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Outlast 2

Elite Dangerous

FAR: Changing Tides

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Eldest Souls

Röki

TEKKEN 6

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny

Ape Escape Academy

IQ Final

