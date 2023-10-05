Sony will launch an attractive new service on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is Sony Pictures Core, formerly known as Bravia Core. In case you don’t know, it is a platform where the company offers its most notable films.

Now, users of their consoles will have access to a select catalog of Sony Pictures films. They can be purchased, rented or accessed if they are members of certain PlayStation Plus plans.

Find out: “We did it, the nightmare is over,” fans celebrate Jim Ryan’s retirement on Change.org

Related video: Goodbye, Jim Ryan

What is Sony Pictures Core and what will it offer to gamers?

Sony Pictures Core was previously known as Bravia Core and offered movies on the company’s televisions and mobile phones. Now, Sony will give its service a boost with a name change and its arrival on PlayStation consoles.

The idea is that players in some regions can download the service application today and start watching Sony’s most iconic movies from their PS5 or PS4. Its catalog has more than 2,000 films, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Users will also be able to purchase the company’s films in early access. The first film to be offered in this way will be the adaptation of Gran Turismo. The interesting thing is that players who purchase it will receive rewards for Gran Turismo 7, such as credits to get cars in the title.

Another great benefit is that PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe users will have access to up to 100 Sony Pictures Core movies. The company promised movies like Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil Damnation and even more benefits for PlayStation Plus subscribers in the future, such as a selection of anime from Crunchyroll, a platform that belongs to Sony.

According to the details, Sony Pictures Core can now be downloaded on consoles in 23 markets worldwide that were not detailed for now. To find out if the service is available in your region with all its benefits, we recommend searching for the Sony Pictures Core application from your console.

Sony Pictures Core arrived today on PS5, PS4 and PS Plus

In case you missed it: PlayStation ruined one of its best promotions and fans feel cheated

Find more PlayStation-related news on this page.

Related video: PlayStation at risk due to games as a service

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News