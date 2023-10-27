PS4 and PS5 owners have been wondering about one factor for some time: why Sony has decided to increase the price of its online subscription, the PS Pluswithout bringing the titles to the quality of an Xbox Game Pass?

In recent months, the PlayStation subscription has undergone increases in price which, until now, had not been attached to a worthy explanation. Things have definitely changed with the latest interview with Eric Lempel, senior vice president of PlayStation.

“We want to make PlayStation Plus great. With our reboot last year and the introduction of the tiering system, many consumers have recognized that PlayStation 5 has a lot of value. We fought for many years not to increase the price of our season tickets, but we finally decided to follow the market trend.”

This instead was Lempel’s response to the question of why, unlike Game Pass, PS Plus does not currently introduce into its catalog titles on Day One:

“It depends on what you get from the service in terms of type and quality of game. I can’t comment on what the competition is doing. But with us, we feel like we’re offering a very curated catalog of games, as well as other features and services with PlayStation Plus. It’s a very different offering, but one that has resonated with consumers. Since we introduced tiers, we’ve seen a third of the Plus user base opt for the top two tiers, which was more than we expected.”

PlayStation is preparing to launch its new model of PS5: what the release date should be has even been leaked.