Not even the time to announce the new format of PlayStation 5, which Sony is already in the mood for announcements again, and right on the PlayStation Blog revealed that C is on the wayloud Streaming per PS5and apparently it will be very soon: the target date for theEuropa it is in fact the October 23.

The announcement was also accompanied with the publication of a video which serves as an introduction to Cloud Streaming, and which we propose in the attachment.

A “Premium” service

As stated, cloud streaming will be the prerogative of those who have subscribed PlayStation Plus Premium. Starting from this month, the possibility to take advantage of it will be launched for supported PS5 digital games among those within the various catalogues. The goal is to reach hundreds of PS5 games that can take advantage of this feature.

These games will include Top games from the PS Plus catalog, Game Trials, and other additional digital games that are featured in the Premium catalog.

At its launch it will only be available on PS5 consoles, and players will be able to access their games without downloading them, taking advantage of their Premium subscription. However, there will be other various benefits.

Users will also have access to a improved audioa resolution quality excellent, which also includes 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR. Furthermore they will also be able to capture screenshot and record video clips of up to 3 minutes, which will be downloaded to the media gallery on PS5, but also available in the PS App gallery.

We remind you, as mentioned at the beginning, that the service will be available in our country starting from October 23rdwhile it will be launched early in Japan (with release scheduled for October 17th), and in North America only on October 30th.

In the meantime, we’ve delved into the new PS5 format coming soon.