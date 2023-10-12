Sony has announced that it will be available from this month streaming of PS5 games for all subscribers to the PlayStation Plus Premium service. This means that anyone who has subscribed to the highest level of the service will be able to play selected titles via the cloud, including trial versions.

Sony specifies that DLC and game content will also be accessible via streaming, while the following resolutions will be supported: 4K, 1440p, 1080p e 720p. It will also be possible to capture screenshots and gameplay videos of up to three minutes in length, which will be downloaded to the PS5 media gallery and will be available in the media gallery on the PS App.

The service will be available in Europe, and therefore in Italy, from October 23rd without additional costs.

