Cloud streaming comes to PS5

It’s been over a year since the relaunch of PlayStation Plus with three types of subscription. In the case of the modality Premium, the most expensive of all, beyond adding the game catalog or the monthly games, it has a catalog of classics and game tests. Now, Sony announces for the PS5 cloud streaming.

Starting this October, PlayStation Plus Premium members will have access to the Cloud streaming for compatible PlayStation Plus digital titles from the game catalog, as well as the tests. In this way, it will be possible to play certain titles in streaming, with hundreds of games expected to be added.

For now, the biggest PS5 hits in the PlayStation Plus catalog will be available (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11 and Saints Row IV, for example). As a novelty, Additional titles such as Resident Evil 4 or Dead Island 2 will be added. Finally, tests of games such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Calisto Protocol will also be available in streaming.

The streaming game comes to PS5 imminently

The PS5 streaming game will reach PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers on different dates depending on the territory. In Japan it will do so on October 17, in Europe on October 23 and in North America on October 30. The games will have downloadable content, and it will be possible to adjust the resolution at 4K, 1440p, 1080p and 720pwith 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.

That said, it is worth remembering that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will remove 16 games in the coming days, before streaming arrives, so it is best to take advantage of these days and discover the new function of the most expensive modality of the service, which It continues to improve and justify its price increase.

