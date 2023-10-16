PlayStation Plus is preparing to add the new additions to the Extra and Premium catalog and one of the games is delighting the community.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games of the month of October are about to be released in PS5 and PS4, so all players of the Japanese brand will be able to enjoy several additional proposals that are added to the catalog of the subscription service. Now it’s time to focus on what will happen on the platform during the month of Novemberalthough before that happens, players are celebrating the arrival of one of the titles dedicated to this month, as they consider it as one of the best games in all history.

Through the Reddit forums, players are expressing their joy at the inclusion of Disco Elysium in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog. According to users, we are facing one of the best games ever createdmaking it a very interesting addition to the subscription service’s catalog on PS5 and PS4. “It is, and I say this without an iota of exaggeration, a masterpiece. You need to play this game”commented one of them when questioned by another user who had doubts about playing it.

Definitely, The arrival of Disco Elysium to the subscription service is excellent news to continue improving the experience with the catalog of titles that PS5 and PS4 players have access to. Remember that the premiere of the October games will occur tomorrow, October 17.

10 extra gifts that you can get in PS Plus during the month of October

Regarding news about PlayStation Plus during this month of Octoberall those players who wish will be able to claim 10 extra gifts totally free for Expand your experience with some of the free to play titles of the platform.

Overwatch 2: Tracer Wildfire Bonus PackRocket League – PlayStation Plus PackCall of Duty: Warzone – Combat Pack (Shadow)KuKu4 – SmiteFallout Shelter – PlayStation Plus PackWar Thunder – Plus Free Starter PackH1Z1: Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus packWarface: Rime Pack Paladins Season 6 for PlayStation PlusPaladins Viktor Soldier + Skin Collection

So, we will inform you of any news regarding PlayStation Plus during the month of Novembersince during the next few weeks you will be able to find out the free titles dedicated to that moment.

