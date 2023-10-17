PlayStation Plus players are being surprised with the arrival of one of the free games that have been offered in the month of October.

From today you can now enjoy all the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games dedicated to the month of October 2023, so the PS5 and PS4 players They can enjoy numerous proposals that are added to the catalog of the subscription service of the Sony platform. With this, it is time to set our sights on the month of November and in free PlayStation Plus Essentials games, something for which there is already a date marked in red on the calendar. Nevertheless, one of October’s games is causing a sensation in a completely unexpected way.

And the most striking name of the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games this month is The Callisto Protocol, which was very well received by the service community. However, the one that is attracting the most attention after a few weeks since its premiere is Farming Simulator 22, to the surprise of the vast majority of players. “Actually, Farming Simulator is quite fun. I know it sounds silly, but once you start the tutorial, you can try out the gameplay right away and it’s surprisingly addictive.. It’s free for PS Plus subscribers right now, so give it a try and be the judge,” said one player on the Reddit forums.

Quickly, The post was filled with praise in favor of Farming Simulator 22defining it as the best title this month for PlayStation Plus subscribers, as it is providing great moments both alone and with other friends.

10 extra gifts you can claim this month with PlayStation Plus

On the other hand, in relation to the subscription service, 10 extra and totally free PlayStation Plus content is also available, so All those PS5 and PS4 players who want it can claim them at any time.

Overwatch 2: Tracer Wildfire Bonus PackRocket League – PlayStation Plus PackCall of Duty: Warzone – Combat Pack (Shadow)KuKu4 – SmiteFallout Shelter – PlayStation Plus PackWar Thunder – Plus Free Starter PackH1Z1: Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus packWarface: Rime Pack Paladins Season 6 for PlayStation PlusPaladins Viktor Soldier + Skin Collection

Therefore, if you want Expand your experience with these 10 content dedicated to free to play gamesyou can do it at any time with an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

