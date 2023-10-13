PlayStation Plus players are being pleasantly surprised with the inclusion of one of the most surprising games of the year in the subscription service.

Los PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium players You already know which are the October 2023 games that will land for PS5 and PS4 in the subscription service starting next October the 17th. Therefore, all the news regarding it is closed, since the arrival of the game in streaming for PS5 titles has also been revealed. Now the countdown begins to find out what will happen in the month of Novemberalthough some users are looking back, falling in love with one of the games that recently arrived in the catalog of the subscription service.

We refer to Sea of Stars, the impressive RPG that has surprised everyone this year and that arrived by surprise and unexpectedly on PlayStation Plus at launch. After its premiere, there are many players who have decided to try the proposal, going to the Reddit forums to demonstrate their passion and love for the title, which is dazzling them. Some of the comments define it as “a warm and welcoming atmosphere, great music, light crafting mechanics, attractive pixel art and turn-based combat”proving that the arrival of Sea of ​​Stars to PlayStation Plus has been a success.

Therefore, it seems that PlayStation Plus players celebrate the arrival of launch titles to the subscription serviceso it should be a measure that has more room for Sony’s platform.

10 extra gifts you can claim on PlayStation Plus in October 2023

In relation to the subscription service, as you already know by now, you can also claim 10 extra and totally free gifts that will be available throughout the month of October for those who want to claim them. They are the following:

Overwatch 2: Tracer Wildfire Bonus PackRocket League – PlayStation Plus PackCall of Duty: Warzone – Combat Pack (Shadow)KuKu4 – SmiteFallout Shelter – PlayStation Plus PackWar Thunder – Plus Free Starter PackH1Z1: Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus packWarface: Rime Pack Paladins Season 6 for PlayStation PlusPaladins Viktor Soldier + Skin Collection

A perfect opportunity for expand your experience with some of the most successful free to play titles available through PlayStation Plus.

