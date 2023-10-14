The service has great horror games to enjoy in the month of October.

PlayStation Plus is filled with horror games for Halloween

Join the conversation

Just a few days ago the announcement of new games for subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, the most complete modalities of Sony’s service on its new generation console. Among the news horror games stand outsomething that makes sense considering that Halloween is celebrated in the month of October and the genre takes off.

This year, perfect games have been released to scare people, highlighting the remakes de Resident Evil 2 y Dead Spacewhile just before Halloween it will be released Alan Wake 2, a sequel that promises to cause more fear by introducing a series of ritual murders and some of the most chilling settings. Luckily, those who don’t want to purchase a new game can access the new titles included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog:

Alien: Isolation (October 17): mythical horror and survival game that takes place in an environment of constant tension and danger, the labyrinthine Sevastopol station.Outlast II (October 17): Adventure in which Sullivan Knoth and his followers prepare for the tribulations of the end of times in Temple Gate, a town hidden from civilization in the deepest reaches of the wilderness.The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (October 17) – Choice-driven, exploratory cinematic story set at the end of the Iraq War, when Special Forces hunting for weapons of mass destruction unearth something much deadlier.The Callisto Protocol (now available): Survival game in a third-person terrifying world set in the year 2320 on Callisto, one of Jupiter’s satellites.

PlayStation Plus Premium adds streaming games for PS5

Beyond all the features of PS Plus, PlayStation Plus Premium members will soon have access to cloud streaming for compatible digital titles in the game catalog, as well as trials. Despite price increases, the service tries to improve its benefitscoming times like Halloween when it has perfect options to enjoy the moment.

Join the conversation