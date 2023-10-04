All PlayStation Plus users can access various bonus and limited-time content by subscribing to the service.

PlayStation Plus Essentials has just released its games destined for October 2023, so all PS5 and PS4 players can now enjoy The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 y Weird West and claim them so you can play them at any time. Now it’s time to look at what will happen with PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium, something for which there is already a date marked in red on the calendar. Nevertheless, If you are a subscriber to the Sony service you can have access to extra and totally free content for a limited time.

In this way, simply by having an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can claim all the contents that we show you in the list below. At the moment the date on which they will no longer be available is not detailed, but These are limited time content, so you better take advantage of them before it’s too late. All of them are for free to play titlesso you will get additional bonuses and benefits.

Overwatch 2: Tracer Wildfire Bonus PackRocket League – PlayStation Plus PackCall of Duty: Warzone – Combat Pack (Shadow)KuKu4 – SmiteFallout Shelter – PlayStation Plus PackWar Thunder – Plus Free Starter PackH1Z1: Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus packWarface: Rime Pack Paladins Season 6 for PlayStation PlusPaladins Viktor Soldier + Skin Collection

In this way, do not hesitate to take advantage of all these additions that PlayStation Plus offers to all its users before the official announcement of the Extra and Premium games arrives and to learn how Sony’s subscription service will expand the catalog.

16 games leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in October 2023

In another order of things, the games that will leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023 are already known, so there are very few days left to enjoy them through the subscription service. On this occasion There are 16 titles chosenwhich you can consult in this list.

AstebreedClouds & Sheep 2Far Cry 4Far Cry 5GAL*GUNVOLT BURSTGoosebumps: The GameINSIDELIMBONARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERThe CrewThe MediumThe QuarryTorqueLYakuza 3 RemasteredYakuza 4 RemasteredYakuza 5 Remastered

Games will remain on the subscription service until next October 17so you better play them before the aforementioned date.

