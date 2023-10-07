The Sony Pictures Core movie service has just arrived on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. So you probably have some questions about how it works and what it offers PlayStation Plus subscribers. Below, we explain how to use the platform and take advantage of its benefits at no additional cost.

Sony Pictures Core offers attractive movies to PS Plus users

Sony Pictures Core is an entertainment application where Sony offers its most notable movies. Previously, the service was known as Bravia Core and offered content only on the company’s televisions and mobile phones.

Now, the platform is now available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, so players can buy and rent up to more than 2,000 movies and future releases. The interesting thing is that PlayStation Plus users can access part of this catalog of tapes at no additional cost.

According to the details, Sony Pictures Core features IMAX Enhanced compatible movies, a 4K HDR resolution, and support for Dolby Atmos.

A new entertainment service for gamers

Every player can download the Sony Pictures Core application for free. It is available from the media menu on PS5 and through the PlayStation Store on PS4. It is necessary to create an account to start using the platform. This process is free and will only take a few minutes.

Once this step is completed, you will have 3 options to enjoy the service’s movies: buy them, rent them or watch them via streaming. If you want to enjoy certain content at no additional cost, then you will need to have an active PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe subscription.

It is worth mentioning that a PlayStation Plus subscription is not necessary to purchase or rent movies. Below I detail the available options:

If you rent a movie, you’ll have 30 days to play it and 48 hours to finish it once you’ve started it If you buy a movie, it will be added to your library and you can watch it as many times as you want when you sign in with your account If the movie is part of a streaming package included in the PlayStation Plus subscription or some other streaming offer, you will be able to watch it (streaming) at no additional cost

As we mentioned, the service offers a catalog of approximately 2,000 movies. PlayStation Plus users will have access to an initial selection of 100 tapes that will change little by little over time.

Among the most attractive films in the general catalog are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil Damnation, among many others. It is important to highlight that the catalog varies depending on the region.

The service will also allow you to purchase Sony movies in early access in some countries. Additionally, players will receive rewards for certain games. It will initially be applied to the Gran Turismo adaptation, which will reward credits for Gran Turismo 7.

Finally, you should know that Sony Pictures Core will also offer a selection of Crunchyroll anime in the future. For now there are no more details regarding this attractive benefit.

A catalog of 2,000 movies awaits you at Sony Pictures Core

Sony launched its movie service for PS5 and PS4 in 23 markets globally. The thing is that the company did not detail which countries it refers to. For this reason, we recommend that you search for the Sony Pictures Core application from your console, so you will know if the platform is enabled in your country. The company did not reveal any of its plans to expand Sony Pictures Core’s reach to other regions in the future.

