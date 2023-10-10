Waiting for Sony to officially announce the video games arriving in October for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium servicehere is the infallible bilbill-kun has revealed some of the titles available in the next few days on PS4 and PS5.
Among these we mention the horror adventure Alien: Isolationthe role-playing video game Disco Elysium: The Final Cutbut also Gotham Knights, FAR: Changing Tides, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Gungrave G.O.R.E., Elite Dangerous, e Dead Island Definitive Edition. These titles should be made available from October 17th.
The official announcement from Sony, however, should arrive tomorrow.
