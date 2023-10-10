Waiting for Sony to officially announce the video games arriving in October for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium servicehere is the infallible bilbill-kun has revealed some of the titles available in the next few days on PS4 and PS5.

Among these we mention the horror adventure Alien: Isolationthe role-playing video game Disco Elysium: The Final Cutbut also Gotham Knights, FAR: Changing Tides, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Gungrave G.O.R.E., Elite Dangerous, e Dead Island Definitive Edition. These titles should be made available from October 17th.

The official announcement from Sony, however, should arrive tomorrow.

Previous article

Steam Next Fest kicks off with hundreds of game demos coming soon