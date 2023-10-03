The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games dedicated to the month of October already have an official presentation date.

Los PS5 and PS4 players You can now enjoy the PlayStation Plus Essentials games for October 2023, as they have just been officially released. In this way, all those who wish can now enjoy The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 y Weird West which, once claimed, will be yours forever as long as you have an active subscription. With this, it is time to discover what will happen this month with PlayStation Plus Extra y Premiumsomething for which There is already a date marked on the calendar.

In this way, we will have to wait for the next Wednesday, October 11 at around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to find out what will be the list of titles that will be available for users subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. In this way, all those who wish You will be able to download them starting Tuesday, October 17. As it’s usual, It is likely that part of the catalog was leaked beforehandso we will inform you regarding any news that arises in this regard.

On the other hand, we remind you that the first of the games that will be included in PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of November, so you can go now anticipating what you will encounter beyond what is presented next October 11.

16 games leave Playstation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023

On the other hand, for a couple of weeks now we have known all those video games that will leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of October, which are the ones you can consult in the following list. After appearing in Last chance to play tabyou only have a few more days to enjoy them.

AstebreedClouds & Sheep 2Far Cry 4Far Cry 5GAL*GUNVOLT BURSTGoosebumps: The GameINSIDELIMBONARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERThe CrewThe MediumThe QuarryTorqueLYakuza 3 RemasteredYakuza 4 RemasteredYakuza 5 Remastered

All these games will remain on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium until next October 17so if you are interested in any of them, you better play it before it’s too late.

