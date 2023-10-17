The new free PlayStation Plus Essentials games already have a date for their official announcement, so very soon we will know the three titles that will be added to PS5 and PS4.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games of the month of October They are now available for all PS5 and PS4 users who want to try them, so they will discover several very interesting options in the catalog of both consoles of the Japanese company. In this way, you can now download one of the best games in history, as defined by the users themselves in the Reddit forums. With this, it is time to focus on what will happen during the month of November in the subscription service and The date on which the new free PlayStation Plus Essentials games will be announced is now known.

So, we will have to wait until the next November 1st around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to find out what they will be the three games that are added to PS5 and PS4 completely free and permanent for all subscribers to the Sony platform. It should be noted that the games that are announced at that time They will not be available until the following Tuesday, November 7.

Therefore, you better claim the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games during the month of October before the aforementioned date: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator y Weird Westin case you haven’t already done so so you can add them to your library and enjoy them whenever you want.

10 extra gifts you can get with PlayStation Plus in October 2023

On the other hand, all PlayStation Plus users also have access to a multitude of free content as subscribers of the Sony service. These are all that you can claim during the month of October:

Overwatch 2: Tracer Wildfire Bonus PackRocket League – PlayStation Plus PackCall of Duty: Warzone – Combat Pack (Shadow)KuKu4 – SmiteFallout Shelter – PlayStation Plus PackWar Thunder – Plus Free Starter PackH1Z1: Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus packWarface: Rime Pack Paladins Season 6 for PlayStation PlusPaladins Viktor Soldier + Skin Collection

In this way, if you enjoy any of the free to play games indicated in the list, you can significantly improve your experience with them, through various additions thanks to PlayStation Plus.

