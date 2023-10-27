PlayStation Plus players have already gone to the network to make all their pertinent requests for the free games for the month of November.

The time is approaching to know what the new free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for November 2023, since the date to make the official announcement is already marked in red on the calendar. Given the proximity of the moment in which the proposals will be announced, we have already made our own predictions. And, as usual, PS5 and PS4 players also wanted to make their own requests to try to guess the titles that are going to be given away.

In this way, through the Reddit forums dedicated to PlayStation Plus, users have started the usual tournament to announce which are their favorite video games ahead of its appearance on PlayStation Plus Essentials in November 2023. As we always warn you, This is not a leak or anything similar.but the players have been right on some occasions, so you better not lose sight of the three most mentioned titles in the thread dedicated to it:

Need for Speed UnboundSpyro Reignited TrilogySifu

Thus, there are players who bet that the big game of the month of November will be Need for Speed Unbound, the latest installment of Electronic Arts’ driver’s license that arrived a year ago. He would accompany him Spyro Reignited Trilogy, with the trilogy of one of the great sagas of the first PlayStation. Finally, one of the most requested indie games for months would close the catalog: Sifu. We will know the reality next time November 1st around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

7 games are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

Another of the revelations that the subscription service has recently revealed are the 7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of Novemberwhich you can see in the list which we leave you below:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

Will have until next November 21 to be able to play them through the Sony service catalog, so do not hesitate to do so if you are interested in any of them.

