The free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of November are approaching their official announcement and here are our predictions in that regard.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium has already released its October 2023 games, so all PS5 and PS4 players can enjoy the new additions that have arrived to the catalog from Sony’s subscription service. Once the month of October has been concluded, it is time to look ahead to what will happen in November with the official announcement of the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games, something for which there is already a date marked in red on the calendar. Now, we want to make our predictions in this sense to try to predict which games will be included.

In this way, as we usually do, we show you the three games that we would like to see next November 1st around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when the free PlayStation Plus Essentials titles dedicated to next month are presented. As we always emphasize, that It is not part of any type of leak or privileged information, so it is simply the desire of our editorial staff in this sense, so any resemblance to reality will be pure coincidence. These are the 3 titles that enter our predictions:

Persona 5 RoyalChernobyliteTunic

In this way, after the disappearance of PlayStation Plus Collection some time ago, the return of Persona 5 with the Royal edition could be excellent for all service subscribers. Besides, the inclusion of Tunic as the indie title of the month would be fantastic, since it is one of the most requested. Finally, the perfect complement would be Chernobylite. We will know the truth in just over a week.

7 games disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

What we are already clear about are the 7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023, since they appear in the Last chance to play subscription service. These are the seven titles that will disappear very soon:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

In this way, you will have until next November 21 to be able to play them through PlayStation Plusso you already have less than a month to try them.

