PlayStation Plus could be preparing the arrival of a great RPG among its free games in November 2023.

We are just a few hours away from the official announcement of the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for November 2023. With the date already marked on the calendar, we have already made our own predictions, while the players have already made their requests. Therefore, the swords are high regarding the movements that Sony will make on this occasion. While waiting for the usual leaks in this regard, users have discovered that there is a pattern in all the months of November: the inclusion of a great RPG in the catalog.

Through the Reddit forums, user kabirsingh84 has discovered that In the last four years a great game of the RPG genre has been included, or at least with certain mechanics related to it, among the free PlayStation Plus titles. Thus, In 2019 Nioh was given as a giftwhile the following year the chosen one was Middle-earth: Shadow of War; for 2021the great protagonist was Kingdoms of Amalurwhile Last year the circle was closed with Nioh 2. Therefore, the players believe they are clear that there will be a great RPG that will be the protagonist among the free games this month.

Some of the requests that are emerging among the community cite NieR: Automata as a great option to offer during this month among the PlayStation Plus Essentials games. However, we will have to wait until November 1st around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to know the truth.

On the other hand, what has been known for some time are the 7 games that are leaving the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog. The chosen ones are the ones you can see in the list that we leave you below:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

In this way, the games that you can see above They will remain in the subscription service catalog until next November 21so you will have to hurry to play them, in case you are interested in any of them.

