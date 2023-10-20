The PlayStation Plus catalog in October 2023 is updated with an extra game, although it is only available for some users.

The players of PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium They are now able to enjoy all the games that have been included in the Sony platform catalog in the month of October 2023. In this way, large additions of PS5 and PS4 titles have been added on this occasion, although this is a wheel that does not stop turning, so it is time to set our sights on the month of November, with the date confirmed for the new free PlayStation Plus Essentials games. However, in a surprise move, There are players from certain territories who are able to access an extra game this month.

At the moment, it is not known what this move by PlayStation Plus is due to, but US users are able to claim a fourth free game in the month of October, which is none other than A-Train Express, which joins The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West. At the moment, it is unknown if the title will be present in other territories, so We will have to wait to know if this title will also be added to Europe, although right now it is not available in the digital store. If you are in American territory and have a US account, don’t forget to claim it to add it to your library of titles on the platform.

7 games are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

In relation to other news from Sony’s subscription service, the 7 games that are leaving the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in the month of November have also been confirmed. These are the titles you will have to pay special attention to in the coming weeks, since They are part of the Last Chance to Play window.

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

The titles that belong to the list They will be available next November 21so you will have to play them before the aforementioned moment if you want to do it through PlayStation Plus.

