A review of the four years in office reveals the concerns that the president of PlayStation has generated.

The end of the week turned out to be very intense, at least for PlayStation, since, unexpectedly, Jim Ryan announced his retirement and resignation as CEO of the brand, being news that was not at all expected given the good performance of PS5, despite criticism. Some members of the industries such as Phil Spencer have already spoken out, while The players ended up celebrating the news.

Although these years have seen successful games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, in just four years Ryan has found himself in numerous controversies. As Bloomberg recalls, unlike his predecessors, the cool-headed Shawn Layden and game-loving Shuhei Yoshida, Ryan seemed more like a savvy corporate businessman, with comments on PS1 and PS2 games in which he said : “they seemed old, like why would anyone play this?”

Ryan also mentioned that “people had never played games before PlayStation in the Middle East,” angering the players of said territory. Last year, when speaking about abortion rights, he simply wrote: “we owe it to each other to respect the differences of opinion among everyone in our internal and external communities.” Shortly after, Insomniac Games donated $50,000 to a women’s rights organization, taking a stand against the PlayStation CEO.

The developers could also be against Jim Ryan

Beyond controversies over communication, despite the fact that PS5 is being a success, there was great fear about Ryan’s new strategy, who has overseen a PlayStation shift toward “games as a service”, a fashion in the video game industry for the multiplayer genre. However, the monetization of these games is usually long-term, and if their launches are not successful, they usually mean big failures.

In fact, There are many developers who have felt uncomfortable in recent years being trained to create games as a service after having spent a long time creating single-player cinematic adventures. In fact, you only have to review the company’s major studios: Naughty Dog (Uncharted, The Last of Us), Insomniac (Spider-Man), Santa Monica (God of War) and Guerrilla Games (Horizon).

The multiplayer project of The Last of Us would be being reevaluated after reducing its team, being one of the biggest disappointments of PlayStation this year, since Naughty Dog had promised many new features of this new experience of which now nothing is known. We must not forget the failure of Anthem, one of the greatest promises of games as services, or that Bungie, a studio acquired by Sony, It took decades to develop the equipment, technology and production processes.

Bungie is by no means the PlayStation Studios game factory, while the company’s strategic future appears to be unknown. There are many players concerned about this change in the company’s vision or its latest accessories, PlayStation VR2, a really expensive virtual reality headset, and PlayStation Portal, an accessory that makes PS5 portable, but requires internet…

It seems that Jim Ryan’s replacement will have a lot of work to do, one of the tasks being regain the trust of many players who now celebrate with memes and messages the departure of a manager who has only held the position for four years.

