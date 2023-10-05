The new DualSense cases and controllers from the Deep Earth collection for PS5 can now be reserved on the PlayStation Direct website.

If you have a PS5, surely you have ever thought about customizing your console, or buying a custom DualSense controller. In fact, you can now pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed products, ahead of their launch on October 20.

To tell the truth, since the emergence of PS5 As of November 2020, Sony hasn’t released too many custom products for its next-gen console. At least, much less than its rival, Xbox.

We remember the DualSense controls Midnight Black, Camouflage Grey, Star Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pinkwhile PS5 has received some interchangeable shells.

The story will change this fall and early 2024, as the Deep Earth collection will bring new blood to customize your PS5 or get a second DualSense controller.

In fact, Sony has already opened reservations for the Deep Earth collection, which You can get it through the official PlayStation Direct online store.

You can now pre-order Deep Earth products

If you are interested in getting these cases and controllers, you should know that they can now be reserved on the PlayStation Direct website, available in Spain and Portugal for a few months.

Of course, the casings They are available for both PS5 Digital and the model with reader. So far, the Deep Earth collection includes three different colors.

Each color range will be available on a specific date, being the first to arrive Volcanic Red. Then it will be the turn of Cobalt Blueand finally the products will be launched Sterling Silver.

Deep Earth cases for PS5 can now be pre-ordered on PlayStation Direct, at a price of 59.99 eurosand as a PlayStation Direct exclusive.

For their part, the Deep Earth controls can be reserved also in specialized storeswith the exception of the Starlight Silver model (will be available for reservation soon).

These are the dates of each color range:

Volcanic Red: starting November 3rd. Cobalt Blue: starting November 3rd. Sterling Silver: starting January 26.

We must also remember that the rest of the ranges are also available for cases and controls, also at a reduced price compared to Deep Earth.

So now you know: starting in November you will be able to get the Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue ranges, both in cases and in PS5 DualSense controllers. In 2024 the Sterling Silver range will arrive, to put an end to the Deep Earth collection.