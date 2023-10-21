A few weeks ago, Naughty Dog was hit by a wave of layoffs. The situation has not only affected the popular PlayStation studio, as employees in other areas of Sony’s gaming division also recently lost their jobs.

We know this because, in recent days, various developers published messages to say goodbye to the company and their colleagues, as they were affected by a recent wave of layoffs within PlayStation and its studios.

More layoffs confirmed at PlayStation

Level designer Daniel Bellemare posted a message confirming more layoffs within PlayStation. He regretted the news since he was one of those affected. According to the details, Bellemare had been working on an unannounced project for 6 months.

“Unfortunately, after a wave of layoffs, last week was my last at Playstation. While it is not the news I expected, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with extremely talented colleagues on incredible projects and I leave with fond memories of my time there,” said the developer.

Bellemare did not reveal any details about the game he was working on, so it is not known if the project is experiencing problems, if it is still in development or what its fate will be.

On the other hand, Matt Barney, senior technical recruiter at PlayStation, was another of those affected. In a message, he stated that the wave of layoffs was imminent. He took the opportunity to recognize the work of his colleagues and give support to the other people who were also laid off.

Barney collaborated with San Siego Studio, Firewalk Studio, Valkyrie Entertainment, and other development and research teams within PlayStation. For now, it is unclear the number of people affected by the layoffs within the company.

More layoffs affect PlayStation

