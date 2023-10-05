Just a week ago, a ransomware group claimed responsibility for a new attack on the Japanese company.

Sony confirms a new hack on its servers

Just a few days ago it was revealed that Sony could have been hacked, and it was unknown if PlayStation was one of the compromised brands. The ransomware group responsible for the attack wanted to sell the data obtained and the players feared that a situation like that of 2011 would occur again, when the PlayStation Network suffered a serious attack in which the personal data of approximately 77 million accounts was compromised. until causing the service to be inoperative for 23 days. Now, Sony confirms a new hack.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the data of around 6,800 current and former employees has been exposed. According to BleepingComputer, the owner of PlayStation has contacted those affected and informed them of what happened. In fact, the company claims that the incident was limited to a particular software platform and did not have any impact on other systems.

“He June 2, 2023SIE discovered the unauthorized downloads, immediately took the platform offline and fixed the vulnerability”Sony explains in the letter sent to the former employees whose data was accessed. “An investigation was then launched with the help of external cybersecurity experts. We also notified the authorities.”

After what happened, The company is offering free credit monitoring and identity restoration services to those affected. However, it is worth mentioning that the ransomware group responsible for what happened is CL0P, while last week’s is a different one that could have compromised other data.

The danger of hacking

Sony disconnected the possible compromised server, which hackers say yielded a screen of an internal login page, an internal PowerPoint presentation, several Java files, and a file tree from the leak that apparently includes fewer than 6,000 files. Although it is unknown if this will end up affecting the company or, specifically, PlayStation, this type of information only suggests that the network is not as secure as we think. On the other hand, future games or projects like Guerrilla Games’ multiplayer Horizon continue to leak.

