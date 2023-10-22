PlayStation takes restructuring measures at Visual Arts that ends with the dismissal of numerous developers.

Bad news is coming for PlayStation. The studio behind some of the best PlayStation games, Visual Arts, has once again had a series of layoffs that have affected the company. Visual Arts was founded more than a decade ago, specifically in 2007, with the aim of growing some of the most important franchises in PlayStation. In fact, Visual Arts’ popularity grew because of its work in The Last of Us Part 1, an indispensable job that allowed Naughty Dog to finish the video game.

Now, several developers have announced that they have been fired from Visual Arts. These were some of his statements:

Unfortunately, after a wave of layoffs, Last week was my last on PlayStation. Although it was not news I expected, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with very talented colleagues on incredible projects. I leave with good memories of my time there. For the past few months, I knew a wave of layoffs was coming. I love PlayStation and always will…

In addition to this, other developers have published on social networks the completion of your activity with PlayStation Visual Arts, but it is unclear whether this was the natural conclusion of the contract or a dismissal. This situation is something that is affecting the video game sector since the beginning of 2023. Zen Studios has become the latest studio owned by Embracer Group to also suffer a wave of layoffs.

Embracer announced in May that a major deal had unexpectedly fallen through at the last minute, forcing it to lay off employees as part of the new restructuring plan. Saints Row developer Volition also closedin August.

